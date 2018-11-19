Huggins says South Carolina 'is just another game'

Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins spoke to the media Saturday night following the Tigers’ 35-6 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Clemson’s defense kept Duke out of the end zone all night long by forcing them to kick only two field goals, while holding it to 262 total yards. Huggins recorded two tackles in the win.

With this win, the Tigers’ senior class became the winning-est senior class in Clemson history.

Huggins on defensive effort

“We came together as one man and just put all of our power into it. It was fun to see and it was fun to be there. I had a great time. It was good to actually buckle down on defense and hold them to however many points they had.”

Huggins on rivalry game next week

“I really don’t have much to say about South Carolina other than that it’s just another game. At the end of the day, we are playing Clemson and as long as we don’t lose to Clemson we will be just fine.”

Huggins on growing up in Orangeburg, S.C.

“It’s just business…that’s all it is. I grew up 30 minutes away from Columbia. I visited USC a lot, but I mean, it’s just another game for me. It’s another opportunity to go out there and play for my brothers and show my talent off.”