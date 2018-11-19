Lamar named finalist for prestigious award

Feature

Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar was named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award Monday, according to the Butkus Award website.

Lamar joins Josh Allen of Kentucky, Devin Bush of Michigan, Dylan Moses of Alabama and Devin White and LSU.

