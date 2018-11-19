Scott: ‘It’s too early to tell’ if Renfrow will play against South Carolina

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said he is looking forward to seeing Hunter Renfrow this afternoon when the second-ranked Tigers take the practice field behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Renfrow of course was injured in the second quarter of Clemson’s win over Duke on Saturday in Death Valley and did not return. It appeared the Tigers’ star wide receiver suffered a head injury when he stretched out to catch a Trevor Lawrence pass.

Renfrow’s head hit the ground on Frank Howard field hard, knocking the senior unconscious, it appeared, for a little bit.

On Sunday, head coach Dabo Swinney did not indicate if Renfrow was in concussion protocol, adding he was doing well. Swinney said he asked Renfrow after the game if he knew his wedding date and Renfrow answered the question correctly.

On Monday, Scott gave the media a little more detail on if the Clemson wide receiver will be available for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him this afternoon,” Scott said. “I talked to him on the phone. I think he is kind of going through the check list and everything. But we will know more … I think it is too early to tell at this part in the week. I know if he is able to go, he will go, but we will see how he progresses.”

When I asked if the “check list” Scott spoke about was the concussion protocol check list, Scott replied, “I know he is being looked at and is being monitored. He will get over here this afternoon and they will kind of check him out and kind of see how he progresses through that. Outside of that, that is really all I can say.”