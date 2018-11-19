Swinney paints picture of what Zion Williamson would be like as a football player

During his call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by a caller about Duke freshman Zion Williamson, who picked the Blue Devils over Clemson last spring on the basketball court. Swinney was asked if he could imagine what Williamson could do as a football player.

Of course, Swinney answered it the only way Swinney can.

“Oh, my goodness! We can only sit and dream about that,” the Clemson football coach said. “Really, what could he not do? If you got some defensive end you can’t block, you would just throw him in over there at offensive tackle and shut him down. Then you throw him in over there at defensive end and tell him, ‘The quarterback is the basketball goal. Go dunk the ball.’ That is really all you have to tell him. ‘Just get to the rim and dunk the ball.’

“Then you can throw him back there at safety. He is athletic enough to hawk the ball. You put him at tight end and put him down the seam. Oh man! Can you imagine! He would be unbelievable! That’s for sure.”