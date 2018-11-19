Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What is the latest on 5-star Quavaris Crouch after his official visit to Clemson? Where do things stand for 4-star OL Will Putnam after his official visit? Which 2020 5-star prospects will be in Death Valley Saturday night?

Get these answers and much more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.