Tigers hang on to beat Akron

Clemson got 22 points from Shelton Mitchell and 15 points and 12 rebounds from Elijah Thomas as the 19th-ranked Tigers hung on for a 72-69 victory over Akron Monday in the Cayman Island Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman.

The Tigers (4-0) also got 16 points from Marcquise Reed and 12 from Amir Simms in the victory.

Clemson shot 49 percent from the field, but struggled from the foul line, hitting just 18 of 29 foul shots.

The Tigers led 31-24 at the break and led by as many as 15 points in the second half. However, the Zips made things interesting down the stretch as they outscored Clemson 45-41 in the second half.

Clemson will play in the semifinal game on Tuesday at 1 p.m.