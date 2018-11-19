Tigers have a lot on the line against rival South Carolina

There is a lot on the line for No. 2 Clemson this week when it hosts rival South Carolina at Death Valley on Saturday.

Other than having the opportunity to beat the Gamecocks for a fifth straight year, which would be the first time that has happened since the 1934-’40 era, the Tigers can also win their 70th overall game against the Gamecocks.

They can also secure the program’s 100th win this decade. It will mark the first time the program has won 100 games in a decade.

With a win, the Tigers can also wrap up its second 12-0 regular season in the last four years. Prior to that the 1981 season was the only year Clemson was 12-0 in a season.

“Every game for us is a playoff game,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly call-in show on Monday. “When you get into November and you kind of position yourself where every game is a playoff game and every play is a championship play. That is the reality for us. So, we are excited about it and there is a ton of opportunity and these guys are eager to put a good week together and see if we can get out there and be 12-0.

“How many 12-0 teams have there been? Two, in the history of our school. For any school, there is not many. It is a unique opportunity for this team and this journey.”

Here’s a look at what’s on the line this week for Clemson.

100: Clemson enters this week in search of its 100th win of the decade. Clemson would become only the third FBS program to win 100 games this decade, joining Alabama and Ohio State.

70: A win Saturday would be Clemson’s 70th all-time against South Carolina. Currently, Clemson’s 69 all-time wins against South Carolina are its most against any opponent.

52: Clemson’s senior class enters its final game at Death Valley with a 51-4 record since 2015. A 52nd win would add to the school and ACC records set by the class with its 51st win last week.

17: Sophomore running back Travis Etienne tied Clemson’s single-season school record by recording his 17th rushing touchdown of the year last week. With one more rushing touchdown this week, he can break the deadlock with Lester Brown (1978), James Davis (2006) and Wayne Gallman (2016) to take sole ownership of the school record.

5: After dropping five straight games to South Carolina from 2009-’13, the Tigers are looking to return the favor with a five-game streak of their own. On Saturday, Clemson can earn a fifth consecutive win against the Gamecocks for the first time since a seven-game streak from 1934-40.