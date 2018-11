It’s rivalry week in the state of South Carolina as No. 2 Clemson prepares to host rival South Carolina Saturday night at Death Valley.

Clemson has an opportunity to beat the Gamecocks five straight years for the first time since winning seven in a row from 1934-’40. Here is what the players and coaches are saying about facing South Carolina on Saturday night.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more in Monday’s Two-Minute Drill.