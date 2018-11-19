Venables: 'There’s real hatred with this rivalry'

This week is rivalry in the state of South Carolina as No. 2 Clemson host rival South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley beginning at 7 p.m..

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables comments on just how the hatred of the rivalry is a season of its own. He even mentions some of the hateful things South Carolina fans have done to the team in the past.

Venables on what the South Carolina rivalry is like

“There’s real hatred with this rivalry. It means so much to so many people. We go to their place and their stadium is full. They come to our place and the stadium is full. It’s pretty vile. It makes it fun though.”

Venables on keeping the rivalry emotions in check

“Obviously, it’s a season of it’s own. We have a way to get ready. I’m sure they do. It’s just a very systematic way. Once you get to game day, that’s where you have to have the poise that it takes to win. I think there is more emotion. It would be naive to say there’s not when you get to game day. Hopefully our guys understand the poise that it takes at that level.”

Venables on the difference of Jake Bentley from a year ago

“I see a guy that’s got a real talented arm. He can make all the throws. He’s got some moxie to him. I think he’s a winner. He’s won his whole life. He’s a confident guy. He’s got really good players around him. I don’t know if there are differences or not.”

Venables on the hate South Carolina fans have shown Dabo Swinney

“I just hear people be disrespectful to Coach Swinney. When we go to those little league game and stuff. If my child was ever disrespectful to anyone like that, we’d have some serious problems. I think it’s like allowed in this rivalry. They have no filter. They say what they want to say. Most of it is just like “Roll Tide”.”

Venables on shaking up Jake Bentley

“I think you do that to any opponent. It’s big. We like to get in rhythm. They like to get in rhythm. I think we have played well collectively as a team early. Which has really helped. This game will be no different. There will be the ebbs and flows, big plays on both sides. I think what is important is to manage the lows the right way.”