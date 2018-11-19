Venables would never let his children be disrespectful like some South Carolina fans

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talked about how disrespectful some fans were to head coach Dabo Swinney. Coach Venables said if his kids ever acted like that there would be problems.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said he is looking forward to seeing Hunter Renfrow this afternoon when the second-ranked Tigers take the practice field behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott took time during Monday’s press conference to talk about how fortunate the Tigers are to play in Death Valley in front of some of the best fans in the (…)
As he gets set to enroll at Clemson in a couple of short months, four-star tight end commitment Jaelyn Lay of Riverdale (Ga.) made his official visit with the program this past weekend along with about a (…)
The 2018 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)
Clemson senior Justin Falcinelli was asked during his Monday press conference about the opportunity to play against Josh Belk this week.
Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar was named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award Monday, according to the Butkus Award website. Lamar joins Josh Allen of Kentucky, Devin Bush of Michigan, Dylan Moses of Alabama and (…)
Clemson defeated Duke 35-6 Saturday night in Death Valley to move to 11-0. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery.
Although co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows it was not the prettiest start for No. 2 Clemson in its 35-6 victory over Duke at Death Valley on Saturday, he is pleased with the way the Tigers came (…)
The Clemson football program played host to a big group of its commitments and a couple of uncommitted prospects for official visits this past weekend. Among the committed recruits that took their (…)
Clemson downed Duke Saturday night in Death Valley to move to 11-0. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said about the Tigers win on Twitter. On Saturday, CPT Cody Lucas, United (…)