What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson downs Duke 35-6

On Saturday, CPT Cody Lucas, United States Army, Signal Advisor with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, was in Memorial Stadium to surprise his son, running back Ty Lucas, after 9 months in Afghanistan.

Thank you, CPT Lucas, for your service. #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/hgfFNtv13l

— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018