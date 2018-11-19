What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson downs Duke 35-6

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson downed Duke Saturday night in Death Valley to move to 11-0. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said about the Tigers win on Twitter.
On Saturday, CPT Cody Lucas, United States Army, Signal Advisor with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, was in Memorial Stadium to surprise his son, running back Ty Lucas, after 9 months in Afghanistan.
Thank you, CPT Lucas, for your service. #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/hgfFNtv13l
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018
Few Saturday observations
*Clemson defense playing DOMINANT football
*ND is 60 minutes away from a playoff berth
*UM needs better Red Zone eff vs Ohio St
*UCF is FAST & REAL
*OU & Ohio St have SERIOUS defensive issues
*Okla St plays up or down to their opponent
*****continue
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 18, 2018
Travis Etienne moved into a tie for 1️⃣st in Clemson history with his 17th rushing TD of the season.
For the year: 136 carries, 1,157 yards, 8.5 ypc, 17 TDs pic.twitter.com/nS457NTgiN
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018
That targeting call in the Clemson game might be one of the absolute dumbest calls in history. Are you kidding me?
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 18, 2018
Our seniors get the best seats in the house for the “Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football” ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/szvqBkENc0
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018
Gone Fishing 🎣#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/V2jKjwpC72
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018
Clemson is allowing 0.56 points/drive on all drives that begin with a kickoff or punt. That’s the lowest by any defense in the last decade and half what it allowed during the 2016 title season.
— Ok, cool. Hale ‘em✋✊✌️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 18, 2018
Clemson 84-2 since 2011 when it has more first downs than the opposition.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 18, 2018
With that TD pass to T.J. Chase, Trevor Lawrence broke Kyle Parker's school record for touchdown passes
by a freshman (20) and now has 21 touchdown passes on the year #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ldnI7FXBHB
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018
T.J. Chase! 🔟-yard touchdown catch from Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers in command in the fourth, 35-6 #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/GCLrw63RTP
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 18, 2018
Tajh's Take: Daniel Jones may want a restraining order issued on Clemson’s D-Line. #Clemson @TajhB10https://t.co/GKvUMnafFy
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) November 19, 2018
