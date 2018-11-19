What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson downs Duke 35-6

What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson downs Duke 35-6

Football

What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson downs Duke 35-6

Clemson downed Duke Saturday night in Death Valley to move to 11-0.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said about the Tigers win on Twitter.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home