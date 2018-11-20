4-star Constantin has a blast on Clemson official visit

The Clemson football program played host to a big group of its commitments and a couple of uncommitted prospects for official visits this past weekend.

Among the committed recruits that made their official visit was four-star linebacker Bryton Constantin. The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab High School standout has been on Clemson’s commitment list since April, when he chose the Tigers over offers from Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, TCU and others.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Constantin about his official visit experience.

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Constantin: “It was a blast. Great atmosphere and even better people!”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit?

Constantin: “The highlight was most definitely having quality time with the other commits and the wonderful coaches.”

TCI: Who came with you and how did they enjoy it?

Constantin: “My mom, her boyfriend and my little brother and they loved every second of it.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Constantin: “I heard nothing but good things! The way they will help me with all my classes and education and then how I would fit into their scheme even more.”

TCI: How do they envision you fitting into the scheme?

Constantin: Coach V (Brent Venables) wants me to learn all three linebackers but I will most likely end up at Nickel, SAM or WILL.”

TCI: Who was your player host(s) for the visit?

Constantin: “I was with K.J. Henry and Mike Jones. I also spoke with Isaiah Simmons, but with K.J. and Mike I got to hang with them after the game back at the dorms and just talk football and get my mind right for June 23 when I move in.”

TCI: What do you think of those guys?

Constantin: “Those guys are still young and I can see the way the program has made them into men already and I cannot wait. They are nice genuine young men that treat you right and great teammates.”

TCI: What are your expectations for your freshman season at Clemson, and what do you need to do between now and then to prepare yourself for the next level?

Constantin: “I don’t know my specific expectations besides come in and ball out! I need to work on getting bigger, not necessarily my speed but getting stronger and more intelligent so I can learn the playbook fast and get on the field!”