Beating South Carolina is not about Swinney, but his team and fans instead

When second-ranked Clemson takes on rival South Carolina on Saturday, Dabo Swinney will have an opportunity to do something against his rival he has not done since he won his first game against the Gamecocks 10 years ago – having a winning record.

Heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m., kick (ESPN), Swinney is 5-5 all-time against South Carolina, including wins on each of the last four meetings.

“It is important,” Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “That is one of our goals each year and we have done a good job with all of our goals, but we still have some work to do there.

“I just want to win.”

Clemson (11-0) has won a lot in the series lately and they have done it quite convincingly. The Tigers average margin of victory in the last four games is 24 points and it really has not been that close.

However, that does not matter to Swinney. To him, it is all about just winning this year’s game.

“I just want to win every year,” Swinney said. “Every year is important, and every year is a season of its own and it stands alone. The biggest thing we wanted to do was obviously come more consistent in achieving our goal.

“So, we have done that, but we got off to a slow start. I am hoping we can continue to have good consistency in this rivalry.”

With the win, the Tigers can win their 70th-game in the 116-year rivalry and their fifth straight, which would be the first time that has happened since the program won seven straight from 1934-’40.

“I just want to win and not for me. I want to win for our teams and for our fans,” Swinney said.

The Tigers can also improve to 12-0, which will be just the third time that has happened in Clemson history.

“We can be one of the few 12-0 teams in college football,” Swinney said. “There are not many 12-0 teams at any program historically, so that will be a great achievement for this group. It is not about me.”