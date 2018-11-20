Lawrence: Goal is to go undefeated against South Carolina

Football

Trevor Lawrence is excited to play South Carolina in Death Valley Saturday night.  Lawrence said one of his goals is to never lose to the Gamecocks.

Watch Lawrence’s Tuesday press conference on TCITV:

 

