Not much changes in CFP Rankings

Clemson remained No. 2 in the fourth College Football Playoff ranking which was released Tuesday night.

Alabama is still No. 1, followed by the Tigers at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Clemson, who will host rival South Carolina on Saturday, is coming off a 35-6 win over Duke at Death Valley.

Tuesday’s No. 2 ranking in the CFP Playoff poll is Clemson’s 22nd straight week in the top 4, the longest in the FBS. Overall, the Tigers have been ranked in all 29 CFP rankings. This is the eighth time Clemson has been ranked No. 2 since the CFP rankings first debuted in 2014.

Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been ranked in all 28 CFP rankings.

The Tigers are now 11-0 and are looking to win their fifth straight over the Gamecocks on Saturday.

College Football Playoff Ranking 11-20-18