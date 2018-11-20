Thornton gives Clemson official visit high marks

The Clemson football program played host to a big group of its commitments and a couple of uncommitted prospects for official visits this past weekend.

Among the committed recruits that made their official visit was Ray Thornton. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety and former teammate of Clemson freshman receiver Justyn Ross has been on Clemson’s commitment list since June, when he chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and others.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Thornton about his official visit experience.

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Thornton: “It was fun. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit?

Thornton: “The highlight was going to Coach Swinney’s house. It was amazing.”

TCI: What did you all do at Coach Swinney’s house?

Thornton: “We ate, chilled all around the house and ate some more.”

TCI: Who came with you and how did they enjoy it?

Thornton: “My mom, dad, two grandmothers and grandad. They really had a great time while we were all there.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Thornton: “We talked about learning the system and having opportunities to play. They said I have a chance to come in and play. I have to focus and be determined.”

TCI: Who was your player host(s) for the visit?

Thornton: “Justyn Ross. We had a good time while we were together.”

TCI: Did you hear of any players committing?

Thornton: “I didn’t hear about any new commits. The uncommitted guys enjoyed it just like us. It was a great experience for all of us.”