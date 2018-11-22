Clemson Football video department rolls out one of their best ever

Nobody does it better than the video department for Clemson Football. Today reached a new standard with this video about player-led daycare service.
This is a must watch for all Tiger fans.
Jeff Scott was 14-years old when he was introduced to the seriousness of the Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry. His dad, Brad Scott, was just finishing up his first year as the Gamecocks’ head coach and was (…)
Clemson’s domination of South Carolina over the past several years has highlighted a number of disparities in the state of the rival programs, especially in regard to talent. The Tigers’ four-game (…)
Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. In this edition my thoughts after watching Clemson defeat Duke 35-6 From the Sidelines of Death Valley.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp feels he has found a chink in Clemson’s armor and the Gamecocks hope to expose it Saturday when they travel to Death Valley to take on the second-ranked Tigers. (…)
Clemson’s highest-rated commitment, Frank Ladson, was among those who made their official visit to Tigertown last weekend. The Clemson Insider caught up with the five-star wide receiver from Miami (Fla.) (…)
Clemson lost its first game of the season Wednesday night as Creighton defeated the 16th-ranked Tigers, 87-82, in the Cayman Islands Classic Championship Game in George Town, Grand Cayman. Creighton guard (…)
Last Saturday, four-star class of 2020 offensive lineman Bryn Tucker returned to Clemson for the first time in more than a year. The Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic product attended the Tigers’ 35-6 win (…)
Clemson Football’s official account on Twitter announced its captains for Saturday’s game against rival South Carolina on Wednesday. Left tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive tackle Christian (…)
Whenever asked about the Clemson-Carolina game Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence expressed just how excited he is to play in the rivalry. The true freshman anticipates the atmosphere will be more (…)