5-stars headline huge recruiting weekend at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a ton of top talent to Tigertown this weekend for Saturday’s rivalry clash against South Carolina at Death Valley.

Headlining the expected visitor list is a pair of five-stars ranked among the top prospects in the country for the class of 2020.

One of those will be flying across the country to see the Tigers. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s No. 1 junior prospect per Rivals, plans to be in town. It will be his second time on campus and first since June, when he visited during the Dabo Swinney Camp and picked up an offer from the Tigers. Clemson and Oregon are thought to be the teams to beat for Uiagalelei, who visited Oregon earlier this season and went to Auburn recently as well.

Uiagalelei is expected to be joined on campus by the nation’s top-ranked 2020 prospect according to 247Sports, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. The Damascus (Md.) product has previously visited Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia this season. Clemson offered him after he attended the program’s junior day in March.

Another five-star will probably be on hand for Saturday’s game — Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School’s Jordan Burch told us he will most likely be there. The top-ranked prospect in South Carolina for 2020 visited for the NC State game last month.

Clemson 2019 four-star offensive line target Jakai Moore of Nokesville (Va.) Patriot is tentatively expected to make the trip for Saturday’s game. He most recently visited Clemson in May after receiving an offer from the Tigers. Penn State and South Carolina are regarded as the frontrunners.

Another offensive line target, 2020 four-star Paul Tchio of Milton (Ga.), is slated to be back Saturday for the third time this season after visiting for the Louisville and Syracuse games. He is also considering Georgia and Alabama with a decision expected soon.

Several other four-star recruits are planning to be at Death Valley in Milton (Mass.) Academy linebacker Kalel Mullings, Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker Kevin Swint, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth cornerback Keshawn Lawrence and Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park safety Cameron Roseman-Sinclair.

Mullings, Swint and Lawrence all hold offers from Clemson among others, while Roseman-Sinclair has offers from Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Wake Forest, Tennessee, West Virginia and Maryland. Swint, who also visited for the NC State game, told TCI recently that Clemson remains his leader.

Among other noteworthy prospects expected to visit Clemson for Saturday’s game are Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers, Montevallo (Ala.) receiver J.J. Evans, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris and Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist running back Michel Dukes.

Those are some of the prospects that TCI has confirmed are planning to visit Clemson on Saturday. Stay tuned to TCI all weekend for more on the visits.