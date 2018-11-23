Clemson fans, atmosphere impress DB prospect

Visiting Clemson for the third time this season last Saturday was 2020 defensive back Buddy Mack.

The local prospect from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes returned to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 35-6 win over Duke.

“It was great,” Mack said. “My first night game at Clemson and it was electric in the stadium.”

Mack (6-1, 175) also visited Clemson for the Georgia Southern game in September and the NC State game in October.

“They’ve all been equal,” he said of his experiences on campus. “The fans never fail to disappoint on attendance and how much energy they bring with them.”

Mack’s latest visit gave him another chance to catch up with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“Coach Conn and I talked about coming back from injuries, and he said that he was going to follow me the rest of this season,” Mack said. “We also talked about how I looked so far on gaining good weight.”

Mack had been dealing with an injured Achilles and MCL but is now fully recovered and returned to game action for Byrnes two weeks ago.

“I’m back to full strength, maybe even stronger,” he said.

When might Mack make it back to Clemson for another visit?

“I may make it back on a junior day or another camp,” said Mack, who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Mack plans to visit Duke this weekend. In addition to Clemson, he has been to Florida, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, East Carolina and Wofford this season. Wofford and East Carolina have extended offers.