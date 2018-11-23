Clemson looks to keep win streak going against Gamecocks

Second-ranked Clemson will host rival South Carolina for the 116th edition of the Palmetto State’s biggest game.

The Tigers (11-0) are looking for a fifth straight win in the series, something the program has not done since it won seven in a row from 1934-’40, which happens to be the longest win streak in the series.

Clemson is also hoping to improve to 12-0 for just the third time in the program’s history. The Tigers went 12-0 during its 1981 National Championship run, as well as completed a 12-0 regular season in 2015 on its way to playing for the national championship.

Below are some more numbers you need to know heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m., kickoff at Death Valley.

7: Clemson attempting to complete its seventh undefeated regular season in school history, joining the 1900 (6-0), 1906 (4-0-3), 1948 (10-0), 1950 (8-0-1), 1981 (11-0) and 2015 (12-0) Clemson squads. A win would make it Clemson’s fifth time finishing a regular season with without any losses or ties.

15: Clemson hopes to win its 15th consecutive game at Memorial Stadium, dating back to a 56-7 win against South Carolina on Nov. 25, 2016. The current 14game streak is Clemson’s tied the second-longest home winning streak in Dabo Swinney’s tenure as head coach, trailing a 21-game home winning streak from 2013-16.

17: Running back Travis Etienne tied Clemson’s single-season school record by recording his 17th rushing touchdown of the year last week. With one more rushing touchdown this week, he can break the deadlock with Lester Brown (1978), James Davis (2006) and Wayne Gallman (2016) to take sole ownership of the school record.

20: Clemson attempting to win seven consecutive games by 20 or more points for the first time in school history. The current six-game streak of 20-point wins is tied for the most in school history with the final five games of the 1989 season and the 1990 season opener.

27: Clemson’s senior class attempting to improve to 27-1 at Death Valley to tie the 2017 seniors for the best home record in school history.

70: Clemson is looking to improve to 70-42-4 all-time against South Carolina. Clemson’s 69 all-time wins against South Carolina are the program’s most against any opponent, and a win Saturday would give Clemson 70 wins against a single school for the first time in history.

100: Clemson is attempting to earn its 100th win of the decade and reach the century mark in wins in a decade for the first time in school history. Clemson’s 99-22 record in the 2010s already represents the winningest decade in Clemson history, surpassing the 87-25-4 mark set in the 1980s. Clemson would join Alabama and Ohio State as the only FBS schools to win 100 games this decade.

112: Saturday’s game will be the 116th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. It will be the 110th consecutive year the two schools have met, as the teams have played every year since (and including) the 1909 season. That is the second-longest active streak of consecutive years played in a rivalry in the nation. The only rivalry longer is Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, as those teams will play for a 112th consecutive year (every year since and including 1907) on the same day.

113: Head Coach Dabo Swinney can earn his 113th career victory to tie Frank Beamer (113) for third-most career wins as head coach of an ACC program.

.927: Clemson’s 2018 senior class looks to improve upon its current .927 winning percentage since 2015, which far outpaces the school record set by the 2017 seniors (.877, 50-7). The 2018 senior class is attempting to become the first in school history to field a winning percentage of .900 or better.