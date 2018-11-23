Clemson VLOG on Senior Day and South Carolina

Another great VLOG from Clemson Football. A special look at senior day, the South Carolina game and more in the latest Clemson Football VLOG.
Though No. 2 Clemson has a date with No. 24 Pittsburgh set for next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game, it has other business to attend to first in the state of South Carolina. The Tigers (…)
The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at the performance of a Clemson commitment as they compete in their high school games under the Friday night lights. This week, TCI spotlights Chez Mellusi (…)
Clemson will welcome a ton of top talent to Tigertown this weekend for Saturday’s rivalry clash against South Carolina at Death Valley. Headlining the expected visitor list is a pair of five-stars ranked (…)
Though they did not play in the 2014 Clemson-South Carolina game, guys like Kendall Joseph, Hunter Renfrow, Trevion Thompson, Adam Choice, J.D. Davis, Judah Davis, Chris Register, Justin Falcinelli and Cannon (…)
The Clemson-South Carolina game is one of the oldest and best rivalries in college football. Because there are no NFL teams in the state and pro sports don’t matter, the Clemson-Carolina game is (…)
Each year Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee sits down with The Clemson Insider late in the year to review fall ball and give an in-depth look at the upcoming season. In this edition Lee goes (…)
Second-ranked Clemson will host rival South Carolina for the 116th edition of the Palmetto State’s biggest game. The Tigers (11-0) are looking for a fifth straight win in the series, something the program (…)
Visiting Clemson for the third time this season last Saturday was 2020 defensive back Buddy Mack. The local prospect from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes returned to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 35-6 win over Duke. (…)
For many in South Carolina rivalry week is the most important week of the year as Clemson and South Carolina get together for the 116th time on Saturday at Death Valley. Though he is from the state of Maryland, (…)
Despite the fact senior Bryson Allen-Williams has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game at second-ranked Clemson and defensive end D.J. Wonnum is listed as questionable and sophomore Aaron Sterling is (…)