Boyd on Clemson-South Carolina: 'This game is huge'

Former Clemson All-American quarterback, and 2012 ACC Player of the Year, Tajh Boyd admits he did not no much about the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry when he came to Clemson as a freshman in 2009, but the Virginia native knows all about it now.

Boyd talked to The Clemson Insider earlier this week about the rivalry and why it is one of the best rivalries in the country.

Clemson hosts South Carolina tonight at 7 p.m., at Death Valley for the 116th edition of the Palmetto State’s big game.