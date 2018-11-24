Choice bursts in to even the score

Clemson evened the score at 7-7 on a one-yard touchdown run for Adam Choice with 6:17 to play in the first quarter. The score capped off a 10 play 75-yard drive taking 4:24 off the clock.

The Tigers were faced with a third and three on their first set of downs before Trevor Lawrence found Hunter Renfrow for a 22-yard gain and a first down to prevent a three and out. After Tavien Feaster failed to get in the endzone twice in goal line sets Choice burst through the defensive front to tie the score at seven.

