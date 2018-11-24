Corso gives reasons why Gamecocks can beat Clemson

ESPN analyst Lee Corso said Saturday morning on the College GameDay show they he thinks South Carolina has an opportunity to beat No. 2 Clemson tonight.

The Tigers, who are a 26.5-point favorite, will host the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. at Death Valley.

“South Carolina has a chance to upset Clemson because they can throw the ball,” Corso said. “Bentley has eight touchdown passes in the last three games. That guy named Deebo Samuel, he can fly. He is a great player. You never know in a rivalry game.”

Bentley has competed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,244 yards. He has thrown 19 touchdowns and has nine interceptions. He has been sacked just 15 times this year. Wide receiver Samuel has scored six touchdowns off 48 receptions for 639 yards, including a long of 89 yards. Bryan Edwards leads the Gamecocks with 659 yards on 42 receptions. He also has scored six touchdowns this year, including a 75-yard touchdown.