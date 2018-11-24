Could Tigers' star power be too much for South Carolina?

By the Stars: South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson
Aside from an abysmal first-half offensive performance last week, Clemson rolled over Duke in a relatively easy fashion. The defensive line continued to be dominate, but the receiving corps struggled with dropped passes.
Hunter Renfrow is questionable for tonight’s game, but the rest of his group should be ready for an end of the year matchup with rival South Carolina. Let’s take a look at the recruiting matchup between the Tigers and Gamecocks this week.
|Clemson
|South Carolina
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|3-star
|Dennis Daley
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|4-star
|Zack Bailey
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|4-star
|Donell Stanley
|C
|RG
|Gage Cervenka
|3-star
|3-star
|Sadarius Hutcherson
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Dylan Wonnum
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|3-star
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|H-Back
|Garrett Williams
|4-star
|4-star
|K.C. Crosby
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|4-star
|Jake Bentley
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|A.J. Turner
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|4-star
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|4-star
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Keir Thomas
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Kobe Smith
|DT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|4-star
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|3-star
|Kobe Smith
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|3-star
|Daniel Fennell
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|T.J. Brunson
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|3-star
|Sherrod Greene
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|3-star
|R.J. Roderick
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|4-star
|Jaycee Horn
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|3-star
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
While the recruiting differential is in Clemson’s favor, everything that comes with a normal game is thrown out the door during rivalry week. Will Muschamp has done a pretty solid job of bringing recruits in over the past couple of years but hasn’t really developed them at a successful rate. If the last four years have told us anything, it’s that Gamecock fans probably won’t enjoy this Saturday evening unless Jake Bentley can find a way to escape Clemson’s pass rush. We may see another 56-7 outcome in Death Valley this weekend.