Could Tigers' star power be too much for South Carolina?

Aside from an abysmal first-half offensive performance last week, Clemson rolled over Duke in a relatively easy fashion. The defensive line continued to be dominate, but the receiving corps struggled with dropped passes.

Hunter Renfrow is questionable for tonight’s game, but the rest of his group should be ready for an end of the year matchup with rival South Carolina. Let’s take a look at the recruiting matchup between the Tigers and Gamecocks this week.

Clemson South Carolina
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Dennis Daley LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 4-star Zack Bailey LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 4-star Donell Stanley C
RG Gage Cervenka 3-star 3-star Sadarius Hutcherson RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Dylan Wonnum RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Deebo Samuel WR
H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 4-star K.C. Crosby TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 4-star Jake Bentley QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star A.J. Turner RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 4-star Bryan Edwards WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 4-star Shi Smith WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Keir Thomas DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Kobe Smith DT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 4-star Javon Kinlaw DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Kobe Smith DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Daniel Fennell SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star T.J. Brunson MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Sherrod Greene WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Keisean Nixon CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star R.J. Roderick FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 4-star Jaycee Horn SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Rashad Fenton CB

While the recruiting differential is in Clemson’s favor, everything that comes with a normal game is thrown out the door during rivalry week. Will Muschamp has done a pretty solid job of bringing recruits in over the past couple of years but hasn’t really developed them at a successful rate. If the last four years have told us anything, it’s that Gamecock fans probably won’t enjoy this Saturday evening unless Jake Bentley can find a way to escape Clemson’s pass rush. We may see another 56-7 outcome in Death Valley this weekend.

