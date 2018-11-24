Could Tigers' star power be too much for South Carolina?

Aside from an abysmal first-half offensive performance last week, Clemson rolled over Duke in a relatively easy fashion. The defensive line continued to be dominate, but the receiving corps struggled with dropped passes.

Hunter Renfrow is questionable for tonight’s game, but the rest of his group should be ready for an end of the year matchup with rival South Carolina. Let’s take a look at the recruiting matchup between the Tigers and Gamecocks this week.

Clemson South Carolina Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Dennis Daley LT LG John Simpson 4-star 4-star Zack Bailey LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 4-star Donell Stanley C RG Gage Cervenka 3-star 3-star Sadarius Hutcherson RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Dylan Wonnum RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Deebo Samuel WR H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 4-star K.C. Crosby TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 4-star Jake Bentley QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star A.J. Turner RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 4-star Bryan Edwards WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 4-star Shi Smith WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Keir Thomas DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Kobe Smith DT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 4-star Javon Kinlaw DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Kobe Smith DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Daniel Fennell SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star T.J. Brunson MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Sherrod Greene WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Keisean Nixon CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star R.J. Roderick FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 4-star Jaycee Horn SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Rashad Fenton CB

While the recruiting differential is in Clemson’s favor, everything that comes with a normal game is thrown out the door during rivalry week. Will Muschamp has done a pretty solid job of bringing recruits in over the past couple of years but hasn’t really developed them at a successful rate. If the last four years have told us anything, it’s that Gamecock fans probably won’t enjoy this Saturday evening unless Jake Bentley can find a way to escape Clemson’s pass rush. We may see another 56-7 outcome in Death Valley this weekend.