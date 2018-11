Clemson widened its lead to two scores again, 35-21, as Travis Etienne surged in for a two -yard rushing touchdown with 10:21 in the third quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in 10 plays and 4:39.

The touchdown was Etienne’s 18thrushing touchdown of the season, giving him sole possession of the Clemson record for rushing touchdowns in a single season passing Lester Brown, James Davis and Wayne Gallman.