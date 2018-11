Clemson claimed its largest lead of the game on a 13-yard touchdown run for Tavien Feaster to give it a 42-21 lead. The drive spanned 80 yards in five plays and 1:22 leaving 6:46 on the clock in the third quarter.

The longest play of the drive was a 34 yard pass over the middle from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins setting up the 13-yard score for Feaster.