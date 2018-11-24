How does Herbstreit think Clemson will handle rivalry game?

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says No. 2 Clemson is built to handle games like Saturday’s matchup with rival South Carolina.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

“Well it’s a rivalry game,” Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College GameDay Show Saturday. “I think this is an example of where Dabo Swinney has taken the program. Where they are not looking ahead to an ACC Championship.”

Clemson (11-0) is a 26.5 point favorite in tonight’s game, a record spread for the rivalry game. Clemson has won the last four meetings by an average margin of 24 points.

The Tigers were a 26-point favorite in 2016 and won the game 56-7. Last year, they won in Columbia 34-10 and the game really was not that close.

“They are not worried about what is down the road,” Herbsteit said. “This is where (Swinney) has really gotten his team to be mature and they are able to focus on the game, obviously a rivalry game where people expect them to win by four touchdowns.

“To me Travis Etienne has a huge game today. I think the running and the throwing with (Trevor) Lawrence and what he can do, that balanced attack. On the other side, Jake Bentley the last couple of weeks has been playing a lot better. Against that defensive line today, however, I think Clemson wins handily.”