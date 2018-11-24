Jake Bentley Postgame

Jake Bentley Postgame

Football

Jake Bentley Postgame

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks about the 56-35 loss to the Tigers.

It was Bentley’s third loss in a row to the Tigers.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

For the first time in 78 years, Clemson defeated rival South Carolina five years in a row. The Tigers won their fifth straight over the Gamecocks with a 56-35 victory at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. (…)

reply
2hr

While the defense had a tough time stopping South Carolina and quarterback Jake Bentley, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together one of his best performances in a Clemson uniform, leading (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home