Clemson took its first lead of the game on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins putting it up 14-7 with 0:17 remaining in the first quarter. The drive was Clemson’s longest of the season covering 95 yards on 10 plays in 2:41.

The Tigers were extremely efficient on the drive averaging 9.5 yards per play and passing the ball on eight of the ten plays. Lawrence capped off the drive with a 22 yards strike to Higgins on second down to put his team ahead 14-7.