Muschamp loses temper in postgame interview

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp seemed to blame his defensive performance on injuries as he lost his temper during the postgame press conference after falling to Clemson.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks about the 56-35 loss to the Tigers. It was Bentley’s third loss in a row to the Tigers.
Another highly touted wide receiver out of the state of Georgia is taking a visit to Death Valley this weekend for the Clemson-South Carolina game. Class of 2020 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark product (…)
For the first time in 78 years, Clemson defeated rival South Carolina five years in a row. The Tigers won their fifth straight over the Gamecocks with a 56-35 victory at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. (…)
Second-ranked Clemson played its worst defensive game of the season giving up 600 yards and five touchdowns through the air but stood behind the offense for a 56-35 victory over rival South Carolina. In (…)
While the defense had a tough time stopping South Carolina and quarterback Jake Bentley, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together one of his best performances in a Clemson uniform, leading (…)
Clemson claimed its largest lead of the game on a 13-yard touchdown run for Tavien Feaster to give it a 42-21 lead. The drive spanned 80 yards in five plays and 1:22 leaving 6:46 on the clock in the third (…)
Clemson widened its lead to two scores again, 35-21, as Travis Etienne surged in for a two -yard rushing touchdown with 10:21 in the third quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in 10 plays and 4:39. The (…)
Clemson struggled to find its way on defense but moved the ball with efficiency on offense to hold a 28-21 lead in to the halftime break. The Tigers surrendered 314 yards of total offense in the first half (…)
While Clemson’s offense was moving up and down the field in the first half Saturday, the defense decided to take it off. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley lit the Tigers up in the first 30 (…)