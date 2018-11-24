Photo Gallery: Recruits at Clemson vs. South Carolina Game

Clemson struggled to find its way on defense but moved the ball with efficiency on offense to hold a 28-21 lead in to the halftime break. The Tigers surrendered 314 yards of total offense in the first half (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 21-7 on a one-yard touchdown run by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with 7:17 to play in the first half. It capped off a 12 play 97-yard touchdown drive, the longest of (…)
Clemson took its first lead of the game on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins putting it up 14-7 with 0:17 remaining in the first quarter. The drive was Clemson’s longest of (…)
Clemson evened the score at 7-7 on a one-yard touchdown run for Adam Choice with 6:17 to play in the first quarter. The score capped off a 10 play 75-yard drive taking 4:24 off the clock. The Tigers were faced (…)
Clemson arrived in Memorial Stadium for the final time of the season in advance of its matchup with rival South Carolina. It is the final time the Tiger seniors will participate in Tiger Walk. The photo (…)
Former Clemson All-American quarterback, and 2012 ACC Player of the Year, Tajh Boyd admits he did not no much about the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry when he came to Clemson as a freshman in 2009, but (…)
Aside from an abysmal first-half offensive performance last week, Clemson rolled over Duke in a relatively easy fashion. The defensive line continued to be dominate, but the receiving corps struggled with (…)
No. 2 Clemson hosts South Carolina Saturday night in Death Valley as the Tigers look to move to 12-0. Robert and Will preview the Palmetto Bowl and give the predictions for the final game of the year in the (…)