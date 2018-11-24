Lawrence dices up Gamecocks

While the defense had a tough time stopping South Carolina and quarterback Jake Bentley, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together one of his best performances in a Clemson uniform, leading the Tigers to a 49-35 win over in state rivals South Carolina.

Lawrence was very effective passing the ball completing 27 of 36 passes for 357 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence’s 393 yard passing performance is the most by any quarterback in Clemson history against South Carolina. He did it while completing 75% of his pass attempts.

With 17 seconds left in the first quarter, Lawrence found Tee Higgins for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter. Throughout the game, Lawrence threw eight passes that went for 20 plus yards and distributed the ball to nine different players.

Not only was Lawrence efficient through the air, he also had his best rushing performance of the season, running for 48 yards on just three carries. This included a 32-yard rush in the middle of the second quarter.

Clemson will next play in the ACC championship which will be played December 1st, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Tigers are looking to win their fourth straight ACC championship.