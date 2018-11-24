TCI Preview & Predictions: South Carolina-Clemson

TCI Preview & Predictions: South Carolina-Clemson

Football

TCI Preview & Predictions: South Carolina-Clemson

No. 2 Clemson hosts South Carolina Saturday night in Death Valley as the Tigers look to move to 12-0.

Robert and Will preview the Palmetto Bowl and give the predictions for the final game of the year in the Valley.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home