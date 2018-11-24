TCI Preview & Predictions: South Carolina-Clemson

No. 2 Clemson hosts South Carolina Saturday night in Death Valley as the Tigers look to move to 12-0.
Robert and Will preview the Palmetto Bowl and give the predictions for the final game of the year in the Valley.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says No. 2 Clemson is built to handle games like Saturday’s matchup with rival South Carolina. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. “Well (…)
Unlike his colleague, Lee Corso, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard does not believe South Carolina has a chance when the Gamecocks come into Death Valley tonight for a seven o’clock kick. Howard praised South (…)
ESPN analyst Lee Corso said Saturday morning on the College GameDay show they he thinks South Carolina has an opportunity to beat No. 2 Clemson tonight. The Tigers, who are a 26.5-point favorite, will host (…)
CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson looks to go 12-0 for the second time in four years and once again defeat South Carolina. The Tigers hope to continue their run (…)
The 2018 regular season comes to an end today for No. 2 Clemson when it hosts rival South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers are seeking their 70th win, and their fifth straight, in the (…)
A number of Clemson commitments posted standout performances and made big plays on Friday night as they helped their respective teams earn victories and advance in the playoffs. Check out what was said on (…)
BIMINI, Bahamas – The Clemson Tigers are leaving Bimini on a high note after defeating Oklahoma 74-62 to finish in third place in the Junkanoo division of the Junkanoo Jam. Friday’s win marked (…)
Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd shares his thoughts each week on The Clemson Insider. In this edition of Tajh’s Take Boyd reviews the win over Duke and previews this year’s Palmetto Bowl. Tajh (…)
Growing up in Cartersville, Ga., Trevor Lawrence did not know much about the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry. He knew the two played every year, but he did not know how intense it was until he watched last (…)
Another great VLOG from the Clemson Football program. A special look at last week’s Senior Day, the South Carolina game and more in the latest Clemson Football VLOG.