What They Are Saying: Clemson commits in the playoffs

A number of Clemson commitments posted standout performances and made big plays on Friday night as they helped their respective teams earn victories and advance in the playoffs.

Check out what was said on Twitter about the future Tigers!

At the half, @FolsomBulldogFB is crushing @SMRamsFB 42-0 behind Kaiden Bennett's 325 yards through the wind and rain and four TDs. Joe Ngata has 6 catches for 151 yards of that. @SacBee_JoeD @sacbee_sports @cifsjs — Mark Billingsley (@EditorWriter001) November 24, 2018

@FolsomBulldogFB Joe Ngata grabs 7-yard TD pass from Kaiden Bennett, who now lead @SMRamsFB 49-0 with 9:01 left 3Q. When do the starters sit, that's the question. @SacBee_JoeD @sacbee_sports @cifsjs — Mark Billingsley (@EditorWriter001) November 24, 2018

7:20 1Q – @NaplesHS first play, @chez_mellusi runs 28 yards to get the Eagles out of the shadow of their own goal posts — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) November 24, 2018

#Clemson recruit @chez_mellusi looks much more explosive than last week, when he returned from foot injury after missing 3 games. Mellusi said he was about 70 percent last week. Probably still not 100, but better than 70 — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) November 24, 2018

10:16 3Q – @NaplesHS across midfield to North 48. @chez_mellusi has 100 yards on 13 carries. — Adam Fisher (@NDN_Adam) November 24, 2018

South Dade with a huge response. Demetrius Burns connects with Clemson commit @_FrankLadson for a 28-yard TD, then they link up again for a 2-point conversion. Buccaneers cut Columbus' lead to 30-14. — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 23, 2018

Brannon Spector with an interception all the way down to their 3 — Calhoun Football (@CalhounFootball) November 24, 2018

Calhoun's Brannon Spector with a catch off a deflection by the Jenkins defender for a first down. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrer_GG) November 24, 2018

Calhoun receiving stats — Bralin Barton-3 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD; Brannon Spector-3 catches, 34 yards; Luke Moseley-3 catches, 24 yards; Drew Rutledge-2 catches, 10 yards; Davis Allen-1 catch, 27 yards (and a Madden truck stick); Collin Baggett-1 catch, 5 yards, 1 TD. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrer_GG) November 24, 2018

State Championship Bound 💰💰💰💰💰 Tune in December 5th !!!! — R E X ⚔️ (@rex_ray8) November 24, 2018