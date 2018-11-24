Why does ESPN’s Howard think Clemson is going to roll past Gamecocks?

Unlike his colleague, Lee Corso, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard does not believe South Carolina has a chance when the Gamecocks come into Death Valley tonight for a seven o’clock kick.

Howard praised South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the offensive line on College GameDay Saturday morning. However, he feels the Tigers are just too good everywhere else for the Gamecocks to have a chance.

Clemson comes into the rivalry game as a 26.5-point favorite.

“I understand Coach you want to give the Gamecock fans some hope. I understand that,” Howard said. “I thought they would have a much better season. I thought getting Deebo Samuel back from injury last year was going to help that offense.

“Jake Bentley has been playing well the last couple of weeks and their offensive line combined 121 starts so that is a veteran group. But that is where it ends. I tell you what. The Clemson Tigers have too much fire power on offense. Kirk (Herbstreit) talked about Travis Etienne. Trevor Lawrence, a true freshman quarterback, playing with a lot of poise, a lot of confidence. They just have too many weapons on offense. This game is going to get ugly early. Tigers win big.”