Clemson extended its lead to 21-7 on a one-yard touchdown run by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with 7:17 to play in the first half. It capped off a 12 play 97-yard touchdown drive, the longest of the season (again), in 4:49.

The Tigers moved the ball at will on the drive with a balanced attack between the run and pass. After being denied on third and goal Wilkins leaped into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the season and a 21-7 advantage.