Clemson lands major commitment

Clemson has landed a major commitment from one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the class of 2020.

Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers via social media Sunday afternoon after visiting Clemson for the South Carolina game Saturday.

Tchio (6-5, 325) is ranked as high as the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 133 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN. He chose Clemson over offers from Georgia and Alabama, among others.

“Thank you to all the schools who have showed interest in me but there has been one school who has stuck out to me!” Tchio wrote in a Twitter post. “After many prayers and talks with my family and coaches… I am officially committed to CLEMSON UNIVERSITY #ALLIN #WE2DEEP20”

Tchio also visited Death Valley for the Louisville and Syracuse games earlier this season after receiving an offer from Clemson in May. He is teammates at Milton High School with Clemson 2019 safety commitment Joseph Charleston.

Tchio becomes the fifth commit in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, joining Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Walker Parks, Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart and Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen.