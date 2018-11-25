Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did in their playoff games this weekend:

Wide receiver commit Joseph Ngata of Folsom (Folsom, Calif.) was stellar as he helped his team to a 52-7 win vs. St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals. The four-star prospect recorded eight catches for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Four-star running back commit Chez Mellusi of Naples (Naples, Fla.) also put up big numbers, going off for 162 yards rushing on 20 carries in Naples’ 23-0 blanking of North Fort Myers (North Fort Myers, Fla.) in the Class 6A Region 3 final.

Clemson commits and Calhoun (Calhoun, Ga.) teammates Davis Allen and Brannon Spector helped their team to a 24-12 win vs. Jenkins (Savannah, Ga.) in the Class 3A state quarterfinal game. Spector intercepted a pass on defense and posted three catches for 34 yards on offense, while Allen had a 27-yard reception.

Clemson commits Andrew Booth and Jalyn Phillips helped Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) advance to the Class 7A state semifinals with a 16-10, overtime win over Tift County (Tifton, Ga.). Booth had a couple of receptions for 34 yards, including a critical 27-yard catch on third-and-7 that set up a touchdown for Archer.

Five-star receiver commit Frank Ladson of South Dade (Miami) caught a 28-yard touchdown pass in South Dade’s 54-28 loss vs. Columbus (Miami) in the Class 8A regional final, while safety commit Lannden Zanders of Crest (Shelby, N.C.) had five solo tackles on defense and two receptions for 33 yards on offense in Crest’s 35-0 loss vs. Huss (Gastonia, N.C.) in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Here are the other scores from Friday’s games involving Clemson commitments:

Joseph Charleston, Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 20-19 win vs. Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) – Class 7A quarterfinals

Bryton Constantin, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) – 43-14 win vs. De La Salle (New Orleans) – Division II semifinals

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) — 42-21 win vs. Indian River (Chesapeake, Va.) – Class 5 Region A championship game

Ray Thornton, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 34-27 win vs. Lee (Montgomery, Ala.) – Class 7A semifinals

Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 21-3 win vs. Westminster (Atlanta) – Class 3A quarterfinals

Demonte Capehart, Hartsville (Hartsville, S.C.) – 35-0 win vs. North Augusta (North Augusta, S.C.) – third round of Class 4A playoffs

John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) — 42-20 loss vs. Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) – third round of Class 6A playoffs