HYATT REPEATS AS ACC JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY RECIPIENT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson senior offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt has been voted the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the second consecutive year, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected the most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators. Hyatt becomes 13th repeat recipient of the award in league history and the first Clemson player to be recognized multiple times. This marks the ninth time in league history that a Tiger has claimed the trophy.

The trophy is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945. Hyatt will be recognized next weekend during activities surrounding the 2018 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, which is set for next Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Hyatt and his Clemson teammates will face Pitt for the conference crown.

Hyatt, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound native of Suwanee, Georgia, is a four-year starter for the Tigers and has played more snaps from scrimmage than any player in program history. A third-team All-ACC selection as a freshman three years ago and a first-team honoree each of the previous two seasons, Hyatt won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy this year for his role in a Clemson offense leads the ACC and ranks among the nation’s top 10 in scoring (45.7 ppg) and total yards per game (539.1).

“I’m really proud of Mitch and really happy for him” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “First of all, he came here with a lot of goals in mind. He came here to make Clemson better, and he’s done that. He’s leaving here being a part of four ACC Championship Games. He’s a three-time champion, hopefully a four-time champion.”

Hyatt tackle has earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors three times this season.

In addition to Hyatt, previous Jacobs Blocking Trophy winners from Clemson have included fullback Doug Cline (1959), tackle Wayne Mass (1966), guard Harry Olszewski (1967), guard Joe Bostic (1977), tackle Lee Nanney (1981) and guard James Farr (1983) and guard John Phillips (1987).

“Last year (Hyatt) was the first Jacobs Trophy winner at Clemson in a long, long time, and now, he’s the first player in school history to win it in back-to-back years,” Swinney noted. “I’m just really proud of him, and again, he’s so deserving. He is the model of consistency, and I know that his peers in this league, the other coaches in this league, recognize him as such. This award exemplifies that.”

Winners of the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

1953 Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina

1954 Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina

1955 Bob Pellegrini, C, Maryland

1956 Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke

1957 Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke

1958 John Saunders, FB, South Carolina

1959 Doug Cline, FB, Clemson

1960 Dwight Bumgarner, T, Duke

1961 Art Gregory, T, Duke

Jim LeCompte, G, North Carolina

1962 Art Gregory, T, Duke

1963 Chuck Walker,T, Duke

1964 Eddie Kesler, FB, North Carolina

1965 John McNabb, G, Duke

1966 Wayne Mass, T, Clemson

1967 Harry Olszewski, G, Clemson

1968 Greg Shelly, T, Virginia

1969 Ralph Sonntag, T, Maryland

1970 Dan Ryczek, C, Virginia

1971 Geoff Hamlin, FB, North Carolina

1972 Ron Rusnak, G, North Carolina

1973 Bill Yoest, G, NC State

1974 Ken Huff, G, North Carolina

1975 Billy Bryan, C, Duke

1976 Billy Bryan, C, Duke

1977 Joe Bostic, G, Clemson

1978 Jim Ritcher, C, NC State

1979 Jim Ritcher, C, NC State

1980 Ron Wooten, G, North Carolina

1981 Lee Nanney, T, Clemson

1982 Dave Pacella, T, Maryland

1983 James Farr, G, Clemson

1984 Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia

1985 Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia

1986 Paul Kiser, G, Wake Forest

1987 John Phillips, G, Clemson

1988 Jeff Garnica, C, North Carolina

1989 Chris Port, T, Duke

1990 Ray Roberts, T, Virginia

1991 Ray Roberts, T, Virginia

1992 Ben Coleman, T, Wake Forest

1993 Mark Dixon, G, Virginia

1994 Clay Shiver, C, Florida State

1995 Clay Shiver, C, Florida State

1996 no recipient

1997 Tra Thomas, T, Florida State

1998 Craig Page, C, Georgia Tech

1999 John St. Clair, C, Virginia

2000 Tarlos Thomas, T, Florida State

2001 Brett Williams, T, Florida State

2002 Brett Williams, T, Florida State

2003 Elton Brown, G, Virginia

2004 Elton Brown, G, Virginia

2005 Eric Winston, T, Miami

2006 Josh Beekman, G-C, Boston College

2007 Steve Justice, C, Wake Forest

2008 Eugene Monroe, T, Virginia

2009 Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State

2010 Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State

2011 Blake DeChristopher, T, Virginia Tech

2012 Jonathan Cooper, G, North Carolina

2013 Cameron Erving, T, Florida State

2014 Cameron Erving, T-C, Florida State

2015 Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

2016 Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State

2017 Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

2018 Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson