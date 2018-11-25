HYATT REPEATS AS ACC JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY RECIPIENT

HYATT REPEATS AS ACC JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY RECIPIENT

Football

HYATT REPEATS AS ACC JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY RECIPIENT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson senior offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt has been voted the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the second consecutive year, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy has been awarded annually since 1953 to the player selected the most outstanding blocker in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators. Hyatt becomes 13th repeat recipient of the award in league history and the first Clemson player to be recognized multiple times. This marks the ninth time in league history that a Tiger has claimed the trophy.

The trophy is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945. Hyatt will be recognized next weekend during activities surrounding the 2018 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, which is set for next Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Hyatt and his Clemson teammates will face Pitt for the conference crown.

Hyatt, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound native of Suwanee, Georgia, is a four-year starter for the Tigers and has played more snaps from scrimmage than any player in program history. A third-team All-ACC selection as a freshman three years ago and a first-team honoree each of the previous two seasons, Hyatt won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy this year for his role in a Clemson offense leads the ACC  and ranks among the nation’s top 10 in scoring (45.7 ppg) and total yards per game (539.1).

“I’m really proud of Mitch and really happy for him” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “First of all, he came here with a lot of goals in mind. He came here to make Clemson better, and he’s done that. He’s leaving here being a part of four ACC Championship Games. He’s a three-time champion, hopefully a four-time champion.”

Hyatt tackle has earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors three times this season.

In addition to Hyatt, previous Jacobs Blocking Trophy winners from Clemson have included fullback Doug Cline (1959), tackle Wayne Mass (1966), guard Harry Olszewski (1967), guard Joe Bostic (1977), tackle Lee Nanney (1981) and guard James Farr (1983) and guard John Phillips (1987).

“Last year (Hyatt) was the first Jacobs Trophy winner at Clemson in a long, long time, and now, he’s the first player in school history to win it in back-to-back years,” Swinney noted. “I’m just really proud of him, and again, he’s so deserving. He is the model of consistency, and I know that his peers in this league, the other coaches in this league, recognize him as such. This award exemplifies that.”

Winners of the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

1953     Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina
1954     Bill Wohrman, FB, South Carolina
1955     Bob Pellegrini, C, Maryland
1956     Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke
1957     Hal McElhaney, FB, Duke
1958     John Saunders, FB, South Carolina
1959     Doug Cline, FB, Clemson
1960     Dwight Bumgarner, T, Duke
1961     Art Gregory, T, Duke
Jim LeCompte, G, North Carolina
1962     Art Gregory, T, Duke
1963     Chuck Walker,T, Duke
1964     Eddie Kesler, FB, North Carolina
1965     John McNabb, G, Duke
1966     Wayne Mass, T, Clemson
1967     Harry Olszewski, G, Clemson
1968     Greg Shelly, T, Virginia
1969     Ralph Sonntag, T, Maryland
1970     Dan Ryczek, C, Virginia
1971     Geoff Hamlin, FB, North Carolina
1972     Ron Rusnak, G, North Carolina
1973     Bill Yoest, G, NC State
1974     Ken Huff, G, North Carolina
1975     Billy Bryan, C, Duke
1976     Billy Bryan, C, Duke
1977     Joe Bostic, G, Clemson
1978     Jim Ritcher, C, NC State
1979     Jim Ritcher, C, NC State
1980     Ron Wooten, G, North Carolina
1981     Lee Nanney, T, Clemson
1982     Dave Pacella, T, Maryland
1983     James Farr, G, Clemson
1984     Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia
1985     Jim Dombrowski, T, Virginia
1986     Paul Kiser, G, Wake Forest
1987     John Phillips, G, Clemson
1988     Jeff Garnica, C, North Carolina
1989     Chris Port, T, Duke
1990     Ray Roberts, T, Virginia
1991     Ray Roberts, T, Virginia
1992     Ben Coleman, T, Wake Forest
1993     Mark Dixon, G,  Virginia
1994     Clay Shiver, C, Florida State
1995     Clay Shiver, C, Florida State
1996     no recipient
1997     Tra Thomas, T, Florida State
1998     Craig Page, C, Georgia Tech
1999     John St. Clair, C, Virginia
2000     Tarlos Thomas, T,  Florida State
2001     Brett Williams, T, Florida State
2002     Brett Williams, T, Florida State
2003     Elton Brown, G, Virginia
2004     Elton Brown, G, Virginia
2005     Eric Winston, T, Miami
2006     Josh Beekman, G-C, Boston College
2007     Steve Justice, C, Wake Forest
2008     Eugene Monroe, T, Virginia
2009     Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State
2010     Rodney Hudson, G, Florida State
2011     Blake DeChristopher, T, Virginia Tech
2012     Jonathan Cooper, G, North Carolina
2013     Cameron Erving, T, Florida State
2014     Cameron Erving, T-C, Florida State
2015     Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State
2016     Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State
2017     Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson
2018     Mitch Hyatt, T, Clemson

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had his team penalized Saturday night for something he didn’t know was against the rules.  Clelin Ferrell got a penalty called for doing a “monkey roll”. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home