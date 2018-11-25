Latest Associated Press College Football Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released. There is plenty of movement starting at No. 4 in this week’s poll.
The Tigers remain No. 2 in the latest rankings.
|Rank
|Trend
|Team
|Conference
|Record
|Points
|Game scores
|1
|–
|Alabama
|SEC
|12-0
|1,525(61)
|vs Auburn W 52-21
|2
|–
|Clemson
|ACC
|12-0
|1,458
|vs South Carolina W 56-35
|3
|–
|Notre Dame
|Division I FBS Ind
|12-0
|1,409
|@ USC W 24-17
|4
|1
|Georgia
|SEC
|11-1
|1,336
|vs Georgia Tech W 45-21
|5
|1
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-1
|1,266
|@ West Virginia W 59-56
|6
|4
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|11-1
|1,229
|vs Michigan W 62-39
|7
|1
|UCF
|The American
|11-0
|1,146
|@ South Florida W 38-10
|8
|4
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|10-2
|1,058
|@ Ohio State L 62-39
|9
|2
|Texas
|Big 12
|9-3
|959
|@ Kansas W 24-17
|10
|6
|Washington
|Pac-12
|9-3
|897
|@ Washington State W 28-15
|11
|2
|Florida
|SEC
|9-3
|876
|@ Florida State W 41-14
|12
|5
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|10-2
|818
|vs Washington L 28-15
|12
|4
|LSU
|SEC
|9-3
|818
|@ Texas A&M L 74-72
|14
|1
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|9-3
|751
|vs Maryland W 38-3
|15
|3
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|8-3
|672
|vs Oklahoma L 59-56
|16
|1
|Kentucky
|SEC
|9-3
|602
|@ Louisville W 56-10
|17
|1
|Utah
|Pac-12
|9-3
|536
|vs Brigham Young W 35-27
|18
|1
|Syracuse
|ACC
|9-3
|475
|@ Boston College W 42-21
|19
|2
|Boise State
|Mountain West
|10-2
|409
|vs Utah State W 33-24
|20
|2
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|8-4
|324
|@ Ole Miss W 35-3
|21
|1
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|8-4
|322
|vs Illinois W 24-16
|22
|–
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|8-4
|283
|vs LSU W 74-72
|23
|–
|Army
|Division I FBS Ind
|9-2
|169
|_
|24
|1
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|7-4
|116
|vs Kansas State W 42-38
|25
|–
|Fresno State
|Mountain West
|10-2
|102
|vs San Jose State W 31-13
