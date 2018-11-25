Latest Associated Press College Football Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released.  There is plenty of movement starting at No. 4 in this week’s poll.

The Tigers remain No. 2 in the latest rankings.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points Game scores Share
1  Alabama SEC 12-0 1,525(61) vs Auburn W 52-21
2  Clemson ACC 12-0 1,458 vs South Carolina W 56-35
3  Notre Dame Division I FBS Ind 12-0 1,409 @ USC W 24-17
4 1  Georgia SEC 11-1 1,336 vs Georgia Tech W 45-21
5 1  Oklahoma Big 12 11-1 1,266 @ West Virginia W 59-56
6 4  Ohio State Big Ten 11-1 1,229 vs Michigan W 62-39
7 1  UCF The American 11-0 1,146 @ South Florida W 38-10
8 4  Michigan Big Ten 10-2 1,058 @ Ohio State L 62-39
9 2  Texas Big 12 9-3 959 @ Kansas W 24-17
10 6  Washington Pac-12 9-3 897 @ Washington State W 28-15
11 2  Florida SEC 9-3 876 @ Florida State W 41-14
12 5  Washington State Pac-12 10-2 818 vs Washington L 28-15
12 4  LSU SEC 9-3 818 @ Texas A&M L 74-72
14 1  Penn State Big Ten 9-3 751 vs Maryland W 38-3
15 3  West Virginia Big 12 8-3 672 vs Oklahoma L 59-56
16 1  Kentucky SEC 9-3 602 @ Louisville W 56-10
17 1  Utah Pac-12 9-3 536 vs Brigham Young W 35-27
18 1  Syracuse ACC 9-3 475 @ Boston College W 42-21
19 2  Boise State Mountain West 10-2 409 vs Utah State W 33-24
20 2  Mississippi State SEC 8-4 324 @ Ole Miss W 35-3
21 1  Northwestern Big Ten 8-4 322 vs Illinois W 24-16
22  Texas A&M SEC 8-4 283 vs LSU W 74-72
23  Army Division I FBS Ind 9-2 169 _
24 1  Iowa State Big 12 7-4 116 vs Kansas State W 42-38
25  Fresno State Mountain West 10-2 102 vs San Jose State W 31-13

 

