Swinney asked about Wilkins and the Heisman

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during his press conference following the win over South Carolina if Christian Wilkins should be in he Heisman conversation.
After the Clemson football team defeated South Carolina Saturday for a fifth straight year, one Tiger added another celebratory moment to the night. Walk-on running back, Ryan Mac Lain, the cousin of former (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence just conquered his first game in the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry by setting the record for passing yards against the Gamecocks in the all-time series. The freshman threw (…)
It was an offensive battle on Saturday as second-ranked Clemson beat South Carolina in a 56-35 shootout at Death Valley. Clemson’s offense put together a 744-yard performance, while South Carolina (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some good news and some bad news when he held his Sunday coaches teleconference to preview next Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against Pittsburgh in Charlotte. (…)
Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games. Here’s how the future Tigers (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held a teleconference with the media Sunday to preview the ACC Championship. A transcript of the teleconference follows: THE MODERATOR: We’re joined by Clemson (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hijacked the coaches’ teleconference Sunday to preview next Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game against Pittsburgh. However, it turned into a (…)
Clemson Wide Receiver Tee Higgins didn’t have much to say after he and the second-ranked Tigers beat South Carolina 56-35 Saturday at Death Valley. Higgins did most of his talking on the field. The (…)
Clemson has landed a major commitment from one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the class of 2020. Milton (Ga.) four-star Paul Tchio announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers (…)
The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released. There is plenty of movement starting at No. 4 in this week’s poll. The Tigers remain No. 2 in the latest rankings.