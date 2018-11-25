Swinney: He will never run the football again if he does that again

Swinney: He will never run the football again if he does that again

Football

Swinney: He will never run the football again if he does that again

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got fired up during his press conference when asked about what he said to Christian Wilkins after he scored but got the penalty.  Coach Swinney made it clear to Wilkins that he might not run the ball again.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Several times this year the Clemson defense has stepped up when the offense struggled to garner momentum early in games, but Saturday night was a different story. To the surprise of many the second-ranked (…)

reply
11hr

For the first time in 78 years, Clemson defeated rival South Carolina five years in a row. The Tigers won their fifth straight over the Gamecocks with a 56-35 victory at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home