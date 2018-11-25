Swinney: He will never run the football again if he does that again

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got fired up during his press conference when asked about what he said to Christian Wilkins after he scored but got the penalty. Coach Swinney made it clear to Wilkins that he might not run the ball again.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got fired up during his press conference when asked about what he said to Christian Wilkins after he scored but got the penalty. Coach Swinney made it clear to Wilkins that he might not run the ball again.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked in his press conference following the 21 point win over South Carolina if he thought about running out the clock on the Tiger’s final scoring drive. (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was happy the second-ranked Tigers beat rival South Carolina for a fifth straight year on Saturday, but he said he and the defenses performance left a bad taste (…)
Several times this year the Clemson defense has stepped up when the offense struggled to garner momentum early in games, but Saturday night was a different story. To the surprise of many the second-ranked (…)
When asked how he was feeling following Saturday’s 56-35 victory over rival South Carolina, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables paused, took a breath and said, “It was painful.” It was (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t happy with the performance of his defense in Saturday’s 56-35 victory over South Carolina, but he wasn’t going to apologize for a 21-point (…)
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley talks about the 56-35 loss to the Tigers. It was Bentley’s third loss in a row to the Tigers.
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp seemed to blame his defensive performance on injuries as he lost his temper during the postgame press conference after falling to Clemson.
Another highly touted wide receiver out of the state of Georgia is taking a visit to Death Valley this weekend for the Clemson-South Carolina game. Class of 2020 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark product (…)
For the first time in 78 years, Clemson defeated rival South Carolina five years in a row. The Tigers won their fifth straight over the Gamecocks with a 56-35 victory at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. (…)