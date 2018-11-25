What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

Football

What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

Clemson easily defeated South Carolina for the fifth year in a row and moved to 12-0 on the season.  In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers win over South Carolina Saturday night in Death Valley.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

Several times this year the Clemson defense has stepped up when the offense struggled to garner momentum early in games, but Saturday night was a different story. To the surprise of many the second-ranked (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home