What They Are Saying: No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

Clemson easily defeated South Carolina for the fifth year in a row and moved to 12-0 on the season. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers win over South Carolina Saturday night in Death Valley.

Note to Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame …

Middle of the field open for business against Clemson — Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) November 25, 2018

Clemson just finished a perfect regular season and it’s almost an afterthought. I don’t want to take that for granted. It’s rare to go 12-0 and Clemson has done it twice in four years — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) November 25, 2018

Trevor Lawrence does a cold blooded stare down of the SC bench after a TD❄️❄️❄️ Bold move Frosh #CFBPlayoff #cfbpicks #CFB #Clemson pic.twitter.com/ol1qbX6xO9 — Second Deck Sports (@2nddecksports) November 25, 2018

Bryan Bresee and DJ at Clemson having a great time. Both players are huge recruits. DJ #1 QB in the country and Bryan #1 DE in the country having a great time at Clemson. This trip has been an eye opener for me. So much love and the most amazing people you will ever meet !!! pic.twitter.com/SkpcoGVDom — BIGDAVE (@PIMGBIGDAVE) November 25, 2018

This is the fourth time all season Clemson has allowed 300 yards in a game. There are 4 minutes left in the second quarter. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 25, 2018

CHRISTIAN WILKINS IS THE BEST ATHLETE IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL. PERIOD. — Eric Mac Lain (@Mr_Clemson) November 25, 2018

Clemson program is still ahead of South Carolina and they deserve credit for what they’ve built, but Jake Bentley was a straight up warrior tonight. No moral victories in Columbia but Gamecocks competed tonight and are building. — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) November 25, 2018

Jake Bentley balled out. Best I’ve ever seen him play. 600 yards, wow. Clemson’s secondary looked horrible. Tigers win by 21. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 25, 2018

Clemson is really good. Tua would shred this secondary though. — Ok, cool. Hale ‘em✋✊✌️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 25, 2018

Clemson allows more than 30 points for 1st time in 17 games. Was the nation’s 3rd longest current streak — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2018

If #Gamecocks had a healthy defense they could win this game. Also twice in the Clemson 5 and no points. They will be sick watching this film — Corey Miller (@pastorofpain) November 25, 2018

Oh look. Clemson fans celebrate on the field like they do after every game regardless of opponent pic.twitter.com/4LddpgoBox — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) November 25, 2018

Clemson just recognized 95-year old alum and WWII vet Joseph Calhoun Watson. Fought in the Battle of the Bulge. A man. pic.twitter.com/SU39CYOX0I — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 25, 2018

The clearest sign that Clemson's becoming Bama is that Dabo's been pissed off all night and they're blowing out a rival. — Richard🎅🏿Johnson (@RJ_Writes) November 25, 2018

1344 combined yards in Clemson vs. South Carolina game second most in any game in Clemson history. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 25, 2018