What They Are Saying: Recruits on visit to Clemson for South Carolina game

Clemson welcomed a lot of top prospects to Death Valley on Saturday for the game against South Carolina.

Check out what some of the recruits and others had to say on Twitter about their visit to Clemson!

Father of D.J. Uiagalelei, 5-star 2020 QB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco:

Bryan Bresee and DJ at Clemson having a great time. Both players are huge recruits. DJ #1 QB in the country and Bryan #1 DE in the country having a great time at Clemson. This trip has been an eye opener for me. So much love and the most amazing people you will ever meet !!! pic.twitter.com/SkpcoGVDom — BIGDAVE (@PIMGBIGDAVE) November 25, 2018

It's crazy out here at Clemson. I got to say, hugely impressed. Not just football but baseball got it crackin. pic.twitter.com/Y7vf0QIRCN — BIGDAVE (@PIMGBIGDAVE) November 24, 2018

They just do it different here in the south. Clemson Tiger Walk is truly an experience. Why wouldn't you want your kid to come and be apart of somthing like this. pic.twitter.com/wWIOLNdDaV — BIGDAVE (@PIMGBIGDAVE) November 25, 2018

Kalel Mullings, 4-star 2020 LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy:

Tyler Baron, 4-star 2020 DE, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth:

Extremely blessed and honored to have received an offer from THE Clemson University🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/sjUqg2FoYa — Tyler Baron (@Tylerbaron23) November 25, 2018

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes:

Chuck Smith, 2020 DL, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett:

Khalid Williams, 2020 WR, Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson:

Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE/TE, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian:

Joshua Burrell, 2021 WR, Blythewood (S.C.):

Jackson Walls, 2021 OL, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview:

Clemson commit Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.):

Clemson commit LaVonta Bentley, 2019 LB, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin: