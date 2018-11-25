What They Are Saying: Recruits on visit to Clemson for South Carolina game

Clemson welcomed a lot of top prospects to Death Valley on Saturday for the game against South Carolina.
Check out what some of the recruits and others had to say on Twitter about their visit to Clemson!
Father of D.J. Uiagalelei, 5-star 2020 QB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco:
Kalel Mullings, 4-star 2020 LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy:
Tyler Baron, 4-star 2020 DE, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth:
Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes:
Chuck Smith, 2020 DL, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett:
Khalid Williams, 2020 WR, Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson:
Cade Denhoff, 2021 DE/TE, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian:
Joshua Burrell, 2021 WR, Blythewood (S.C.):
Jackson Walls, 2021 OL, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview:
Clemson commit Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.):
Clemson commit LaVonta Bentley, 2019 LB, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin: