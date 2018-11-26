3 Clemson players honored by ACC for performance against South Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson had three players from Saturday’s rout of South Carolina earn weekly honors by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, center Justin Falcinelli and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were all honored for their performance in the second-ranked Tigers 56-35 victory over the Gamecocks.

Higgins was named the leagues wide receiver of the week after he gained a season-high 142 yards on six receptions, including a 22-yard touchdown catch. It marked his third 100-yard receiving performance of the season and his second ACC Receiver of the Week accolade.

Falcinelli, the offensive lineman of the week, graded out at 93 percent with four knockdown blocks against the Gamecocks as helped power Clemson to its third-highest single-game yardage total in school history, eclipsing 350 yards both passing and rushing in the contest.

Lawrence, the rookie of the week, earned his fifth ACC Rookie of the Week honor after he completed 27-of-36 passes for a career-high 393 yards with one touchdown. He recorded the most passing yards by any Clemson player in its 116-game all-time series against the Gamecocks and will become the first player in school history to engineer three touchdown drives of 95 yards or more in a single game.