4-star DE discusses Clemson offer and visit

Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star defensive end Tyler Baron visited Clemson on Saturday for the game against South Carolina at Death Valley.

The highly regarded Class of 2020 prospect came out of the visit with a new offer, from the Tigers.

“It’s a blessing honestly just to be considered as someone of such high standards,” Baron said. “Definitely somewhere I will be back to see.”

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall informed Baron (6-4, 250) of the offer while he was on campus.

“He was telling me how he liked me and how I could make plays at Clemson,” Baron said, “and then he followed that with the offer.”

Baron’s visit Saturday marked his second overall to Clemson.

“It was awesome,” he said. “One of the best places in college football.”

Besides Clemson, Baron holds offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State among others.

The top-100 national prospect is planning to trim his list in the near future.

“I will be narrowing it down in the following weeks,” he said.

Baron said he will make his decision sometime during his senior year in 2019. What criteria will he be looking closely at when it comes time for him to make his college choice?

“A place where I’ll grow as not only a football player but a man and be able to set myself up for life after football,” he said.

Baron, who has also visited Tennessee during this season, is ranked as high as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 88 overall prospect in the 2020 class per Rivals.