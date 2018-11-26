Brownell disappointed in Tigers' effort

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell faced a difficult loss to Nebraska Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The 24th-ranked Tigers lost 68-66 to the unranked Cornhuskers. Brownell was not pleased with the energy of his team, but he was also not pleased with the energy of the crowd in attendance. According to him, there was not enough “juice” in the building and maybe not in his players as well.

Clemson was 49 percent from the field and even lower behind the arc. (33.3).

The Tigers’ leading scorers were Elijah Thomas(16), Marcquise Reed(15), and Shelton Mitchell(13). Simms and Trapp helped with the offensive efforts by each scoring eight points. Simms, Reed, and Mitchell all saw north of 33 minutes of playing time.

