Clemson a favorite for highly rated DB after visit

Four-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence returned to Clemson this past weekend for his first visit since March, when he attended the program’s junior day and picked up an offer from the Tigers.

The highly rated 2020 prospect from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth was on hand Saturday at Death Valley for second-ranked Clemson’s 56-35 win over South Carolina.

“I really enjoyed myself,” Lawrence said of the visit experience. “It was fun.”

What stood out?

“Honestly everything,” he said. “I loved the atmosphere the most.”

Lawrence, the nation’s No. 44 overall prospect for the class of 2020 according to ESPN, described his interest level in the Tigers as high following Saturday’s visit.

“It’s there,” he said. “I’m very interested.”

Along with Clemson, Lawrence has collected offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder said he plans to release his top schools on Dec. 3.

Will Clemson make the list of favorites?

“Definitely,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence has also visited Tennessee, Auburn and Vanderbilt this season.