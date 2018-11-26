Recruits react to Clemson’s victory over South Carolina

Second-ranked Clemson defeated rival South Carolina for the fifth year in a row, 56-35, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It is the first time since the 1934-’40 era that the Tigers have beaten the Gamecocks in five straight years.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits, many of whom were in attendance at Death Valley, for their reaction to the Tigers’ victory. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson commit Davis Allen, 2019 LB, Calhoun (Ga.): “I thought the offense had a great game. They were very dominant. I thought SC had a good offensive plan in the first half. Defense shut it down for the most part in the second half. I thought it was a good team win!”

Clemson commit Brannon Spector, 2019 WR, Calhoun (Ga.): “Awesome job! I thought Clemson’s offense was on fire!”

Clemson commit Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.): “Great win and it made a statement that Clemson runs the state.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “Loved watching the slaughter. Cannon wait to be on the field. Energy in the stadium was awesome. Clemson has the BEST fans in college football.”

Tyler Baron, 2020 DL, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth: “It was a good win and it was fun to watch the D-line. They were very productive.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “Great win for the Tigers. Offensively everyone was firing on all cylinders. The offensive line allowed zero sacks and the wide receivers were scoring touchdowns to lead their team to a dub.”

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes: “I loved the game, it was very intense! I like the way Clemson ran away in the second half! They played together the second half!”

Jalin Hyatt, 2020 WR, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork: “Clemson’s offense is very dominant this year!”

Keshawn Lawrence, 2020 DB, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth: “Huge, just to know they really run S.C.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “We have a lot of momentum going into the ACC Championship!!”

Phillip Webb, 2020 LB, Buford (Ga.) Lanier: “Big win for Clemson. It was exciting to watch them beat South Carolina for the fifth year in a row.”

Ethan West, 2020 LB, Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby: “It was very impressive to win that way over their rival.”